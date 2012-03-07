© 2021
Dunkin Adds Pork Donuts For Chinese Stores

Published March 7, 2012 at 4:00 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And our last word in business today is: culinary frontiers.

When companies come into foreign markets, they often devise products that reflect local tastes - kosher Big Macs in Israel, for instance. So with Dunkin Donuts aiming to nearly double its outlets in China, it has come up with pork donuts.

Pork-laced donuts may never be a big seller in the U.S., but Dunkin Donuts has decided that the land that gave us mu shu pork is a natural for this combination. They've even recruited NBA star LeBron James to hock the pork donuts to Chinese consumers. Pork, donuts and basketball, a possible slam dunk for Chinese profits.

And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And I'm Steve Inskeep. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.