Dunkin Adds Pork Donuts For Chinese Stores

When companies come into foreign markets, they often devise products that reflect local tastes - kosher Big Macs in Israel, for instance. So with Dunkin Donuts aiming to nearly double its outlets in China, it has come up with pork donuts.

Pork-laced donuts may never be a big seller in the U.S., but Dunkin Donuts has decided that the land that gave us mu shu pork is a natural for this combination. They've even recruited NBA star LeBron James to hock the pork donuts to Chinese consumers. Pork, donuts and basketball, a possible slam dunk for Chinese profits.

