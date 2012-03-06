Super Tuesday: 10 States Holding Nominating Contests

Republican presidential candidates have a chance to win hundreds of convention delegates after voters cast their ballots in Super Tuesday contests. The delegate count wouldn't be enough for any candidate to clinch the nomination, but it would help. Mitt Romney is hoping to return to front-runner status but Rick Santorum, Newt Gingrich and Ron Paul are trying to prevent that.

Morning Edition has four reports on Monday's campaigning leading up to Super Tuesday's 10 primaries and caucuses.

NPR's Don Gonyea was traveling with former Senator Rick Santorum in Ohio.

NPR's Tamara Keith was on the road in Ohio with Mitt Romney's campaign.

Matt Shafer Powell of member station WUOT was with former House Speaker Newt Gingrich in Tennessee.

And, Sadie Babits of Boise State Public Radio was traveling with Rep. Ron Paul's campaign in Idaho.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.