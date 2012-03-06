© 2021
Lehman Bros. Says It Has Emerged From Bankruptcy

Published March 6, 2012 at 12:13 PM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with an end to a disastrous chapter of the financial crisis.

Let's just recall 2008, September, Lehman Brothers collapsed. The U.S. government allowed that. A credit crunch had been looming for months, intensified, and it accelerated the Great Recession which followed. Now Lehman Brothers has emerged from bankruptcy, we're told today. It was the biggest bankruptcy in U.S. history, a record $639 billion. The company now says its going to continue liquidating its holdings and will start paying back creditors next month. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.