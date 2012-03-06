U.S. Economy Shows Positive Signs For Growth

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

The U.S. economy is improving faster than previously predicted. This, according to two dozen economists surveyed by the Associated Press. The economists foresee stronger growth and more hiring than they did two months ago, and predict an unemployment rate at around eight percent by Election Day.

Good news for president Obama's re-election bid, but the economists give most the credit to consumers, who are spending more and saving less.