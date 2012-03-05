Top Stories: Tornado Cleanup; Explosion In Congo; Obama On Iran

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Toddler's Death Brings Toll From Latest Tornadoes To 39.

-- Limbaugh Loses Seventh Advertiser Over Comments About Law Student.

-- Putin's Victory Comes With Claims Of 'Widespread Violations'.

-- 4.0 Magnitude Quake Rattles San Francisco.

Other stories in the news:

-- Blast At Arms Depot Kills More Than 200 In Congo; More Explosions Hamper Rescue Efforts. (The Guardian)

-- "106 Dead In Yemen Fighting, 55 Troops Held Captive." (The Associated Press)

-- "Dozens Of Iraqi Police Killed In Shooting Spree." (The Associated Press)

-- "Obama Reassures Israel Lobby On His Iran Policy;" Will Meet With Neganyahu Today. (Morning Edition)

-- "Before Super Tuesday, Big Names Rally To Romney." (The New York Times)

