4.0 Magnitude Quake Rattles San Francisco

For those who just felt the earth shake in Northern California, the U.S. Geological Survey says there was a 4.0 magnitude temblor in the "San Francisco bay area" at 5:33 a.m. local time (8:33 a.m. ET).

There's no word yet on whether there was much, if any, damage.

The USGS says the quake was centered about 1 mile from El Cerrito, Calif.

Earlier today, a 6.1 magnitude quake was felt in Argentina. It was not in an heavily populated area.

Update at 10:25 a.m. ET. Just "Another Earthquake." The San Francisco Chronicle writes that:

"The quake gave the employees at a Starbucks cafe on San Pablo Avenue in El Cerrito a pretty good jolt.

" 'Everything was moving, for a minute maybe,' said an employee who said she believed the quake was 'harder than the others,' referring to a previous swarm of quakes centered in Berkeley last year. A colleague said, 'It was a big shake in the store. Nothing fell.' He appeared to be taking things in stride, saying, 'It was another earthquake. We have earthquakes in California.' "

