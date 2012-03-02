© 2021
Greece To Receive Second Bailout Loan This Month

Published March 2, 2012 at 4:00 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with what else? Greece's bailout.

Greece has almost taken all the action needed to secure a second bailout from the eurozone countries, according to the head European currency group. The first loan can now be paid out by March 20th, as long as Greece completes a bond swap between Athens and private investors, which should cut the south European nation's privately held debt in half. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.