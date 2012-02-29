© 2021
Davy Jones Of The Monkees Has Died

By Mark Memmott
Published February 29, 2012 at 1:36 PM EST
Davy Jones back in the day (September 1968).

Davy Jones, who thrilled many a young girl's heart back in the '60s as a member of the Monkees, has died.

TMZ broke the news. It reports being told by the medical examiner's office in Martin County, Fla., of the 66-year-old singer's death. The English-born Jones apparently lived in that part of Florida.

And NPR has now received a statement from a spokesman for the singer, relaying "the very sad news that Davy Jones of the Monkees died this morning in Indiantown, Fla., of a heart attack." We've also confirmed the news with the local medical examiner's office.

Now might be a good time for everyone to hum a little Daydream Believer.

Our friends over at The Record will have more.

The other three Monkees — Micky Dolenz, Mike Nesmith and Peter Tork — are still with us.

Update at 3:10 p.m. ET: The Record's post is now on the blog.

