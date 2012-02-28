Throttled Customer Fights Back Against At&T

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Which brings us to today's last word in business: a win for the little guy.

Matt Spaccarelli was one of those unlimited data customers being throttled by AT&T. He took his beef to small claims court and last Friday, he won.

That's right. According to the Associated Press, Spaccarelli's award was limited. He got $850. His lone suit is really, all any customer can do. That's because AT&T's contract forbids class-action lawsuits.

MONTAGNE: So if all those data hogs want to make their case, they'll have to do it one at a time, and actually show up in court.

