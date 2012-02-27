© 2021
Man Fends Off Burglar With Coffee Mug

Published February 27, 2012 at 7:14 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Here's a new use for the coffee mug you received for pledging to your local public radio station. A man in Washington, Pennsylvania was at home when a burglar broke in. The Observer Reporter newspaper says the thief and the homeowner struggled. The thief pulled out a knife, so the homeowner pulled out a ceramic coffee mug and smacked him over the head. Police are now looking for a suspect with a gash on his forehead, and let's hope that the homeowner also managed to have a second cup of coffee. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.