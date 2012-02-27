Harriet On 'World Cafe: Next'

Harriet blends Americana and electronic music to create a sound that embodies the L.A. rock scene: Its debut EP, Tell the Right Story, sounds like a chillwave re-imagination of Kings of Leon or The National. The group combines hoarse vocals, dramatic riffs and electronic flourishes on its debut — available for free on Harriet's website, though probably not for long.

The men of Harriet — Alex Casnoff, Aaron Folb, Henry Kwapis and Adam Gunther — have mostly stuck to L.A., but will venture to Austin for South by Southwest next month. Hear "I Slept With All Your Mothers" and "Sign" from Tell the Right Story on this episode of World Cafe: Next.

