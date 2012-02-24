Top Stories: Pressure On Assad; Protests In Afghanistan; Storms In Midwest
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- U.S., Other 'Friends Of Syria,' To Call On Syria's Assad To Step Aside.
-- Obama's Tax Plan Is 'Step Forward,' But Not Enough, Key Republican Says.
-- From Palin's Emails: 'Are You Flipping Kidding???'
-- NPR Promotes Two Executives To Key Posts.
Other stories making headlines:
-- "Twelve Killed In Protests Across Afghanistan;" Unrest Continues Over Burning Of Qurans. (Reuters)
-- After Maryland Legislature's OK Of Gay Marriage Law, Both Sides "Gear Up For Referendum." (Baltimore Sun)
-- "Winter Storm Slams Midwest; New York, New England Up Next." (MSNBC)
-- "Federal Authorities Are Conducting Separate Investigation Involving Jerry Sandusky, Penn State, The Second Mile." (The Patriot-News)
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.