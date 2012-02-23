Top Stories: Deadly Day In Iraq; Obama Tries To Quell Quran Controversy
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Dozens Killed, Hundreds Wounded In Iraq; Attacks Blamed On Al-Qaida.
-- Report: Two U.S. Troops Killed In Afghanistan; Quran Burnings Backlash?
-- In Letter, Obama Apologizes To Karzai For Quran Burnings.
-- Seven Marines Killed When Helicopters Collide Over Arizona Training Range.
-- Online Privacy Act's No. 1 Principle Is 'Individual Control'.
-- Jobless Claims Stay At Four-Year Low.
-- Google Glasses: Frightening Or Fantastic?
Other top stories:
-- "Santorum Spends Debate Fighting Off Attacks From Romney, Paul." (It's All Politics)
-- "U.N. Panel Accuses Syria Of Crimes Against Humanity." (The New York Times)
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.