Top Stories: Deadly Day In Iraq; Obama Tries To Quell Quran Controversy

By Mark Memmott
Published February 23, 2012 at 10:15 AM EST

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Dozens Killed, Hundreds Wounded In Iraq; Attacks Blamed On Al-Qaida.

-- Report: Two U.S. Troops Killed In Afghanistan; Quran Burnings Backlash?

-- In Letter, Obama Apologizes To Karzai For Quran Burnings.

-- Seven Marines Killed When Helicopters Collide Over Arizona Training Range.

-- Online Privacy Act's No. 1 Principle Is 'Individual Control'.

-- Jobless Claims Stay At Four-Year Low.

-- Google Glasses: Frightening Or Fantastic?

Other top stories:

-- "Santorum Spends Debate Fighting Off Attacks From Romney, Paul." (It's All Politics)

-- "U.N. Panel Accuses Syria Of Crimes Against Humanity." (The New York Times)

