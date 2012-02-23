© 2021
Ohio Church Makes Lenten Ashes Easy To Receive

Published February 23, 2012 at 7:28 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The season of Lent has begun for Christians, and one church in Cincinnati made Ash Wednesday easier for parishioners too busy to get to services on a weekday. Mount Healthy United Methodist Church offered a drive-through blessing. Believers got the traditional cross of ashes smudged onto their foreheads without getting out of their cars. Ashes on the go has caught on around the country, with blessings at bus stops, campuses and even a Starbucks. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.