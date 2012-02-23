© 2021
Jobless Claims Stay At Four-Year Low

By Mark Memmott
Published February 23, 2012 at 8:40 AM EST

There were 351,000 first-time claims for unemployment insurance last week, unchanged from the four-year-low level of the week before, the Employment and Training Administration just reported.

It adds that "the 4-week moving average was 359,000, a decrease of 7,000 from the previous week's revised average of 366,000."

According to The Wall Street Journal, economists thought the agency would say claims had gone up by about 7,000 last week.

