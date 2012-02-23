Italian Cabinet Posts Finances, Website Crashes

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Mitt Romney's tax returns sparked debate about his wealth. Now, it's the turn of Italian officials. New Prime Minister Mario Monti wants transparency. He made his cabinet disclose their finances, sparking so much interest the government website crashed. Ministers own real estate in New York, Brussels and Paris. One made $9 million last year. He declares I am proud of making money legally and of paying $5 million in taxes. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.