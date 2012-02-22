Pro-Obama SuperPAC Hits Romney On Auto Bailout

Priorities USA Action, a superPAC backing President Obama, has unveiled a new ad running in Michigan in advance of that state's GOP primary next week. It takes former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney to task for opposing the auto industry bailout.

Both Romney and his leading GOP opponent, former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum, opposed the bailout. But it has been more of an issue for Romney given his family ties to Michigan's auto industry. (His late father, former Gov. George Romney, used to lead American Motors.)

And the spot implicitly reminds Michigan voters that Obama backed the bailout, which was first proposed by President George W. Bush.

