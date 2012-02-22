© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

'A Long Time Coming,' Obama Says Of African-American Museum

By Mark Memmott
Published February 22, 2012 at 2:00 PM EST
An artist's conception of what the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture will look like when it's finished in 2015. The Washington Monument is in the background.
An artist's conception of what the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture will look like when it's finished in 2015. The Washington Monument is in the background.

A museum first proposed in 1915 by black veterans from the Civil War is finally, officially, under construction on the National Mall in Washington.

President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, joined by veterans of the civil rights movement, lawmakers, entertainers and former first lady Laura Bush, earlier today were on hand at the ground-breaking ceremony for the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture.

If all goes as planned, the $500 million facility (half the cost is coming from the federal government, the other half from fundraising), will open in 2015.

According to The Washington Post, the museum's design will set it apart in a setting, near the Washington Monument, that's "known largely for its neoclassical landscape." It will be "sheathed in bronze-colored panels rather than granite, marble or limestone." And:

"This museum eschews the influence of Western civilization, instead choosing to focus on West Africa and the rich culture of the ancient Yoruba tribe there. They're a people known for their exquisite bronze and metal sculptural art — and for their role in the African diaspora in the Americas."

The museum's construction, said Obama, makes him think about his daughters and the "millions of visitors who will stand where we stand long after we're gone" and what they will experience and take away.

"When our children look at Harriet Tubman's shawl or Nat Turner's Bible or the plane flown by Tuskegee Airmen, I don't want them to be seen as figures somehow larger than life," Obama said. "I want them to see how ordinary Americans could do extraordinary things. How men and women just like them had the courage and determination to right a wrong."

"This day has been a long time coming," Obama added during today's ceremony.

The Post has a graphic here with more about the museum.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott