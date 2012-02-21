Top Stories: Greek Bailout; Campaign Cash; Surging Gas Prices

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Doubts Linger After Late-Night Deal On Bailout For Greece.

-- Lawyer Says Strauss-Kahn Didn't Know Women At Orgies Were Prostitutes.

-- Back On The Air, Stephen Colbert Gives Nod To Ailing Mom.

Some of the day's other top stories:

-- "Surging Gas Prices Threaten To Derail Economic Recovery." (Los Angeles Times)

-- "Romney Benefits From Campaign, SuperPAC Funds." (Morning Edition)

-- Syrian City Of Homs "Comes Under Heavy Bombardment" Again. (BBC News)

-- "Yemenis Vote To Elect Saleh Successor;" Vice President Was Lone Candidate. (Al-Jazeera)

-- Afghans Protest Outside U.S. Military Base After Report Of Qurans Being Improperly Disposed Of. (Reuters)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.