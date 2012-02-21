Top Stories: Greek Bailout; Campaign Cash; Surging Gas Prices
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Doubts Linger After Late-Night Deal On Bailout For Greece.
-- Lawyer Says Strauss-Kahn Didn't Know Women At Orgies Were Prostitutes.
-- Back On The Air, Stephen Colbert Gives Nod To Ailing Mom.
Some of the day's other top stories:
-- "Surging Gas Prices Threaten To Derail Economic Recovery." (Los Angeles Times)
-- "Romney Benefits From Campaign, SuperPAC Funds." (Morning Edition)
-- Syrian City Of Homs "Comes Under Heavy Bombardment" Again. (BBC News)
-- "Yemenis Vote To Elect Saleh Successor;" Vice President Was Lone Candidate. (Al-Jazeera)
-- Afghans Protest Outside U.S. Military Base After Report Of Qurans Being Improperly Disposed Of. (Reuters)
