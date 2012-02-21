Cass McCombs On World Cafe

Born in Northern California in the 1970s, Cass McCombs grew to adopt a wanderer's lifestyle. Drawing from the places and people he's encountered on his journeys, McCombs has developed a searching, introspective style all his own, while touring with the likes of Band of Horses, Ariel Pink, The Decemberists, The Shins, Iron & Wine and Peter Bjorn & John.

Most recently, McCombs released two albums in 2011. His latest, Humor Risk, was created over a period of three years as he traveled across North America. With a keen sense of harmony and lyrical depth, McCombs pushes the boundaries of contemporary folk, and the result is infectious and revealing.

In this World Cafe session, Cass McCombs performs a few of his songs live, including his breakthrough ballad "County Line."

