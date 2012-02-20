© 2021
Escaped Emu Runs Around Vermont Island

Published February 20, 2012 at 6:35 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The people of the Champlain Islands in Vermont are aflutter over a big bird on the loose. A 150-pound emu escaped from his pen five weeks ago. Last week, it was spotted outside an elementary school. A maintenance worker tried to lasso the elusive emu with an extension cord, but the big, flightless bird got free. The owner placed an ad in a local paper that says: Free emu if you can capture it. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.