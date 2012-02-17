© 2021
The Libyan Art Of Honking

By Andy Carvin
Published February 17, 2012 at 11:06 AM EST
Children in Tripoli, Libya, wave a national flag from a car as people celebrate the one-year anniversary of the beginning of Libya's revolution, Feb. 16 2012.
The streets of Benghazi have turned into the world's most joyous parking lot.

Every single vehicle, moving slower than a toddler walking, is honking its horn in a variety of patterns to celebrate the first anniversary of the revolution.

While Libyans often use certain honking patterns in everyday driving – two honks for "Hey there" and three honks to show your displeasure – the honking Thursday night can only be described as poetic. The most common horn pattern is two sets of five beeps: beep beep beep beep BEEP, beep beep beep beep BEEP. The pattern matches the beats to a common chant used during the revolution: "Hold your head up high; you are free Libyans."

From my hotel room last night, the honking was so incessant it became a form of white noise, interrupted only by the occasional celebratory gunfire. Usually it's just a potshot or two skyward, but if you're lucky — or unlucky, given that minor inconvenience known as gravity — you can make out the gunfire in that now familiar pattern:

Bang bang bang bang BANG, Bang bang bang bang BANG.

And to think that it was just the eve of the Libyan revolution's anniversary. I have a feeling that any object that can generate a series of beeps, toots, screeches or bangs will be out in full force today.

1, 2, 3, 4, 5; 1, 2, 3, 4, 5. You can almost dance to it.

With Twitter and other social media, NPR's Andy Carvin monitored immediate, on-the-ground developments during the upheavals of the Arab Spring from Washington, D.C., through thousands of tweets and an army of followers that numbers in the tens of thousands. Now, he is in Libya, meeting face-to-face with some of those activists. He'll be sending us periodic updates on his journey.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Andy Carvin
Andy Carvin (andycarvin.com, @acarvin on Twitter) leads NPR's social media strategy and is NPR's primary voice on Twitter, and Facebook, where NPR became the first news organization to reach one million fans. He also advises NPR staff on how to better engage the NPR audience in editorial activities in order to further the quality and diversity of NPR's journalism.
