Chairlift On World Cafe

Produced by Hot Chip's Dan Carey, Chairlift's new album Something blends upbeat, synth-heavy pop with eerie lyrics that depart from the purely effervescent sound of the 2008 hit "Bruises." On Something, singer Caroline Polachek takes risks — manipulating her vocals with AutoTune and even programming synth parts to mimic the sound of her voice.

In this World Cafe session, Polachek and bandmate Patrick Wimberly perform some of Something's highlights, including the singles "Amanaemonesia" and "Sidewalk Safari." Both on the album and in the studio, the results are quirky and addictive.

