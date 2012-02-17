© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Apple's Share Of China's Booming Market Slips

Published February 17, 2012 at 4:00 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with Apple flipping in China.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: A lot of people in China want a smartphone, but that doesn't mean they want an iPhone. For the second straight quarter, Apple's share of China's booming market has slipped. The company is losing out to cheaper Chinese brands as makers there launch phones with better features.

One expert tells Reuters: For a phone to sell in China, it should be priced at about 70 percent of an average monthly salary. He said iPhones costs more than two months average salary. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.