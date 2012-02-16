Kellogg Picks Up A Snack From Procter & Gamble

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Kellogg, the name behind many boxes in the cereal aisle, will now have its name on cans of Pringles. Kellogg bought the potato chip brand from Proctor and Gamble yesterday for $2.7 billion. The company put down the big bucks for Pringles to capitalize on yet another growing consumer demand in places like China and India - a new taste for snack.

