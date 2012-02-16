© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Real Estate On World Cafe

XPN
Published February 16, 2012 at 4:28 PM EST

Real Estate's new album is titled <em>Days</em>.
/ Courtesy of the artist
/
Real Estate's new album is titled <em>Days</em>.

Originally from Ridgewood, N.J., the Brooklyn transplants in Real Estate have built a reputation for cheerful yet sentimental beach-pop. The band's self-titled album broke through on the strength of the lead single "Beach Comber," and that record's 2011 follow-up (Days) achieved widespread critical acclaim and popularity in its own right.

In this session, the band plays live and talks to World Cafe's David Dye about recording Days and winning the love of music blogs far and wide.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.