Croatia's Museum Of Broken Relationships

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If your Valentine's Day isn't working out, visit the museum of broken relationships in Croatia. The collection includes a wedding dress from a marriage gone wrong and a shattered garden gnome. A wife threw it at her husband's car. A veteran donated a prosthetic leg, calling it sturdier than his affair with the physical therapist. And there's the axe a woman used on her ex's furniture. The more she chopped, she says, the better she felt.