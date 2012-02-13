Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Robbed By Man Armed With Machete

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has been the victim of an armed robbery, but is unharmed.

Breyer, his wife, Joanna, and a friend were at the Breyer vacation home on the Caribbean island of Nevis when a man broke in with a machete and confronted them. The intruder fled with about $1,000 in cash. A Supreme Court spokeswoman said no one was hurt, and that the robbery was reported to local authorities. The FBI is said to be aiding in the investigation.

This is not the first time that a Supreme Court justice has been the victim of a crime. In 2004 Justice David Souter was mugged while jogging, and sustained minor injuries. In 1996 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had her purse snatched while walking with her husband and daughter near her Washington, D.C., apartment.

The Supreme Court is currently on its winter recess, a time when many of the justices leave Washington for work or pleasure. Justice Breyer's vacation home is listed on his financial disclosure form as valued at between $100,000 and $250,000.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.