Rental Company Using DNA To Track Dog Droppings

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. DNA is a powerful tool for solving crime. Now it's being employed to identify rogue dog owners. A property management firm called Midwest Property Services is testing DNA of 200 dogs. Their owners live in apartments around Sioux Falls. The Argus leader newspaper says the DNA will go into a database. That will make it possible to identify which owners failed to clean up after the dogs. Offenders face a $100 charge. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.