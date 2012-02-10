© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

LinkedIn Profits Exceed Wall Streets Expectations

Published February 10, 2012 at 4:00 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with social networking profits.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: You can get attention on the Internet. You can even draw a massive crowd in seconds. The question always is how to make money. Investors have been scrutinizing Facebook's plans to go public and trying to figure out the company's prospects.

Yesterday, Wall Street also turned its focus to another young Internet company, one that is already trading publicly. LinkedIn said its fourth quarter profits jumped to about $7 million, which was above analyst expectations. LinkedIn has positioned itself as a jobs and career networking site. It makes money not just from ads, but also from companies and recruiters paying fees to access profiles on its site. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.