Wisconsin Couple Marks 80 Years Of Marriage

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A Wisconsin couple marked a big anniversary this week - Not their golden anniversary. That was so 30 years ago. Roy and Dorothy Fleming have been married 80 years. 100-year-old Roy was 20 when they exchanged vows, his bride 15. The secret to their long marriage? Dorothy jokes that she's the boss. But she told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel the real secret is compromise, knowing when to give in. Her husband agreed. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.