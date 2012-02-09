After 3 Wins, Santorum Campaign Moves To Texas

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Rick Santorum headed in a different direction after his wins on Tuesday.

Here's NPR's Wade Goodwyn in Dallas.

WADE GOODWYN, BYLINE: North Texas was a good choice for former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum to keep his campaign's momentum going. He met with evangelical pastors in the morning, Tea Partiers in the afternoon and a Republican women's group at night.

GOODWYN: Santorum started off by focusing on President Obama, describing him as weak on defense.

GOODWYN: The former Pennsylvania senator described a country divided into two.

GOODWYN: Santorum focused mostly on social issues. And while he talked about the need for more jobs, his statements tended more toward the general than the specific.

GOODWYN: Maine is the next state up in the GOP primary. But Santorum has done precious little campaigning there, and Romney and Texas Congressman Ron Paul are the undisputed favorites, at least for now.

