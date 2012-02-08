© 2021
Trump Chosen To Revamp Historic Old Post Office

Published February 8, 2012 at 6:52 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Donald Trump won't live in the White House, but his brand will be a few blocks away. Trump talked of running for president, questioned President Obama's birthplace and endorsed Mitt Romney. None of that stopped the Obama administration from choosing Trump to redevelop the Old Post Office. His company plans a luxury hotel inside that stone Victorian landmark in Washington on Pennsylvania Avenue. Trump calls the government decision, quote, "a tremendous validation." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.