The Front Bottoms On World Cafe

/ Courtesy of the artist / Brian Sella and Mathew Uychich of The Front Bottoms.

Brian Sella and Mathew Uychich of the New Jersey band The Front Bottoms have been playing together for years. Luckily, they haven't lost a shred of their irreverent and emotional style over the course of their unconventional careers together: Before releasing an official studio album, they toured internationally, sharing the stage with everyone from Vanessa Carlton to Titus Andronicus. Their official, eponymous debut, which came out last September, combines smart comedy with melodically rich songcraft.

As described by the band, The Front Bottoms is rich in hooks and confessions while calling on influences ranging from Joni Mitchell to Green Day. Although containing its fair share of indie folk, punk influences creep through, as well. Filled with poetic imagery and endless humor, the album defies classification, and that's by design.

In this session, Sella and Uychich talk to World Cafe's David Dye about their lifelong friendship, writing songs in their teens and their live shows, and also perform live in the studio.

You can also hear The Front Bottoms perform live in concert from Philadelphia on World Cafe Live.

