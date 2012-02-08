Get To Know The Song Of The Year Nominees: Bon Iver, 'Holocene'

This Sunday the annual Grammy Award winners will be announced. One of the biggest categories is Song of the Year, which goes to a songwriter. Every day this week, we'll give you a little intel on one of the nominees. Today, Bon Iver's "Holocene."

"Holocene" was written by Justin Vernon. He fronts the band Bon Iver, which you know very well if you like indie music. The band has been a critical darling for a few years now, and its second album is helping Vernon in particular become known in the wider world.

At this point in time there are a lot grown-up indie rock fans among the people who vote for the Grammys. This year Vernon is literally their poster boy, even after he told the New York Times this spring that he doesn't think industry awards are important. Bon Iver is nominated in the Best New Artist category, too.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.