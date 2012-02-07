© 2021
Top Stories: Cry For Help From Syria; Obama Embraces SuperPAC

By Mark Memmott
Published February 7, 2012 at 9:40 AM EST

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- While Gunfire Echoes Inside Syria, A Cry For Help From A City Under Attack.

-- Gulf Arab Nations Recall Ambassadors From Syria, Expel Syrian Diplomats.

-- As L.A. Probes Sex Abuse Charges, Staff Replaced At Elementary School.

-- Before Dying In Inferno, Little Boys Were Struck.

Other top stories:

-- "Congressional Earmarks Sometimes Used To Fund Projects Near Lawmakers' Properties." (The Washington Post)

-- "Obama Embraces The SuperPAC;" In Reversal, He "Blesses Fundraising For Priorities USA Action." (Politico)

-- Republicans Gather Today In Colorado And Minnesota. But "Why Bother With Caucuses?" (It's All Politics)

-- "Iran's Middle Class On Edge As World Presses In." (The New York Times)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
