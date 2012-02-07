Top Stories: Cry For Help From Syria; Obama Embraces SuperPAC
-- While Gunfire Echoes Inside Syria, A Cry For Help From A City Under Attack.
-- Gulf Arab Nations Recall Ambassadors From Syria, Expel Syrian Diplomats.
-- As L.A. Probes Sex Abuse Charges, Staff Replaced At Elementary School.
-- Before Dying In Inferno, Little Boys Were Struck.
-- "Congressional Earmarks Sometimes Used To Fund Projects Near Lawmakers' Properties." (The Washington Post)
-- "Obama Embraces The SuperPAC;" In Reversal, He "Blesses Fundraising For Priorities USA Action." (Politico)
-- Republicans Gather Today In Colorado And Minnesota. But "Why Bother With Caucuses?" (It's All Politics)
-- "Iran's Middle Class On Edge As World Presses In." (The New York Times)
