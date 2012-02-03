Man On Thin Ice For Allegedly Stealing 5 Tons Of Ice

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with another explanation for disappearing glaciers. A man was arrested in Chile on suspicion of stealing five tons of ice from a millennia-old glacier there. The Guardian reports police nabbed him with the illicit ice in his refrigerated truck. They believe he planned to sell it as designer ice cubes to the trendy bars of Santiago. Pretty cold-blooded considering this particular glacier is one of the fastest-shrinking in the world. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.