© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Iran Defiant Amid Talk Of Israeli Attack On Its Nuclear Sites

By Mark Memmott
Published February 3, 2012 at 7:15 AM EST
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in 2009.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in 2009.

"We have our own threats to impose at the right time" and "I have no fear of saying that we will back and help any nation or group that wants to confront and fight against the Zionist regime (Israel)," Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said today after reports surfaced that Israel could soon mount air strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.

Those reports started with Washington Post columnist David Ignatius' piece saying that U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta "believes there is a strong likelihood that Israel will strike Iran in April, May or June — before Iran enters what Israelis described as a "zone of immunity" to commence building a nuclear bomb."

Then there was word that Israeli Defense Minister Ehud Barak "said on Thursday that if sanctions on Iran's nuclear program do not prove effective, then military action against the Islamic Republic must be considered," as Haaretz reports.

Barak, Haaretz adds, "noted that many analysts believe that confronting a nuclear Iran will be much more complicated and dangerous, and will cost many more lives, than taking action today. 'Whoever says later, could find that it is too late,' he stressed."

Iran Defiant Amid Talk Of Israeli Attack On Its Nuclear Sites

Meanwhile, there's also word that Israel's Shin Bet security agency thinks Iran is trying to attack Israeli targets around the world "in retaliation for covert operations, including the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientists," The Guardian says.

And, The Wall Street Journal reports that U.S. officials say there are signs of growing links between Iran and al-Qaida.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott