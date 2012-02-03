Girls On World Cafe

Girls' 2011 album Father, Son, Holy Ghost strikes a careful balance between creating music that sounds classic and writing something that's already been done. Ever since Girls' debut, Album, the band has been writing and recording music that's familiar, urgent and refreshingly simple.

The group's new record features love songs like "Honey Bunny" and ballads such as "Vomit," but there's also a new sense of maturity throughout. Girls has been touring nationally to support Father, Son, Holy Ghost, and has released a handful of retro-themed videos, as well. Hear the group perform its effortlessly contagious music on today's World Cafe.

