A Butter Ad That Will Get You To Eat More Vegetables

Those northern Europeans are serious about their butter; many countries typically leave in more fat than we do in the U.S. Some would argue that makes for a better product.

But butter, and all that fat in it, has become one enemy in the fight against obesity. Denmark, for one, has become the first country in the world to tax butter and other sources of saturated fat.

So if you're a Danish butter company, it's probably a wise move to downplay butter's centrality at dinnertime. That's exactly what Lurpak has done in this ad for the U.K. market, featuring its new "lightest" spreadable butter.

As you can see, butter is allotted only a small role in this visual feast. Sure, luscious dollops are seen sailing into mashed potatoes, being spread over a multigrain cracker, and falling onto pots of corn ears and pulverized squash.

But the talented British director Dougal Wilson has made vegetables, in all their jewel-toned glory, the stars. This is a tribute to a variety of flavors and textures, and the multitude of ways of slicing and mashing fresh ingredients.

Who should buy this super-light butter that wouldn't dare compete with the greatness of broccoli or cabbage? The narrator isn't coy about it: "Health lovers: Say hello to new Lurpak lightest."

