?yllaeR 'Alyssa Talks Backwards' seoG lariV

By Mark Memmott
Published January 30, 2012 at 6:00 PM EST

"Talent, odd it is," Yoda might say.

In one of those quirks we've come to like about the Web, a video called "Alyssa talking backwards. Poteau Oklahoma" that was posted last July is just now beginning to get some viral-style attention. She seems to be quite good at quickly saying — backwards — any word she's given.

It's drawing some doubters, including someone who took "Alyssa talking backwards" and posted a version that runs ... backward.

(H/T to Huff Post Culture.)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
