Later Tonight: Live Blogging The Latest GOP Debate

With just four full days to go before Tuesday's crucial Florida primary, the four remaining major Republican presidential candidates gather tonight for another debate.

This time the setting is the University of North Florida in Jacksonville. The host network is CNN. The network's Wolf Blitzer will moderate. The other sponsors are the Republican Party of Florida and the Hispanic Leadership Network, a center-right advocacy group.

The debate starts at 8 p.m. ET and is supposed to go until 10 p.m. As we did on Monday when the candidates debated in Tampa, we'll be helping out the NPR Elections desk by live blogging over at It's All Politics.

Come on over and join us.

