Treasury Secretary Geithner Doesn't Expect To Be Part Of A Second Term

Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner told Bloomberg Television today that he's "pretty confident" he won't be asked to stay in his job if President Obama is re-elected for a second term.

"He's not going to ask me to stay on, I'm pretty confident," Geithner said. "I'm confident he'll be president. But I'm also confident he's going to have the privilege of having another secretary of the treasury."

The Hill adds that "Geithner mulled leaving the administration this summer once a deal to raise the debt limit was reached, but was persuaded to stay on by the president."

While Geithner has gotten some credit for helping steer the economy through the 2008-09 financial crisis, it was recently revealed that in 2006 (when he was president of the New York Federal Reserve), Geithner was among many officials who failed to foresee the crisis that was about to hit the housing market.

