$100 Hot Dog Better Be Top-Shelf Dog

And today's last word in business explores the trend in extremely high-end versions of low-end cuisine. Sometimes you can walk into an upscale restaurant and they will bring you potato chips still in the bag.

And then there's Vancouver, Canada, which is laying claim to the most expensive hot dog in the world. Today, Chef Dougie Luv of the DougieDog Hot Dog shop, starts serving his $100 Dragon Dog. He says it starts with a foot-long bratwurst and a sourdough bun.

DOUGIE LUV: It has Kobe beef on it. It is infused by cognac that's over 100 years old, and it has (unintelligible) on it, it has a little bit of truffle or truffle butter. Yummy, yummy, yum.

INSKEEP: Just a hot dog infused with 100-year-old cognac. About 20 pre-orders have come in already, we're told. The shop needs 12 hours notice so it can get the ingredients fresh. Chef Dougie Luv says he came up with the hundred dollar hot dog to celebrate the Chinese New Year, the Year of the Dragon, and he says it carries a message of hope.

LUV: Go out and spend some money. Enjoy your life. It's OK.

INSKEEP: Certainly OK for him if you buy the hot dog.

