Dick Tufeld, Voice Of The Robot in 'Lost In Space,' Has Died

The man who made "danger, Will Robinson!" a phrase that some of us will never forget has died.

Dick Tufeld, the voice of the robot in the classic '60s TV show Lost in Space, passed away Sunday in Los Angeles, The Associated Press reports. He was 85.

The Los Angeles Times says Tufeld "had heart disease and had been in declining health since sustaining a fall last year."

His other credits, the Times adds, include being the announcer on such shows as Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea and The Time Tunnel. According to Variety, Tufeld also "spent three decades as the voice for ABC daytime programming and did stints with the Grammy Awards and the Emmy Awards."

But for those of a certain age, such as this blogger, it's "danger, Will Robinson!" that Tufeld will most be remembered for. Say it to someone this week.

