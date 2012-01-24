Apple Sold 37 Million iPhones Last Quarter, 7 Million More Than Expected

Apple's just-released financial results for the quarter ended Dec. 31 have some eye-popping numbers:

-- "Record quarterly net profit of $13.1 billion," double the $6 billion of the same quarter a year earlier.

-- 37.04 million iPhones sold; 7 million more than analysts expected, according to CNET News. The company unveiled its iPhone 4S in mid-October.

-- 15.43 million iPads sold; up 111 percent from the same quarter a year earlier.

As The Associated Press puts it, "after uncharacteristically tepid sales in the July-to-September quarter, Apple came back with a vengeance in last three months of 2011, vastly exceeding analyst estimates and setting new records."

