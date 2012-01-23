BlackBerry Maker Co-CEOs To Leave RIM

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with some goodbyes at BlackBerry.

The two men who helped turn the smartphone into a device that many people can't live without have stepped aside. Research in Motion is the company behind the BlackBerry and yesterday its co-CEOs resigned. They were under a lot of pressure as investors wonder whether the Canadian firm can turn itself around and compete better with flashier products like the iPhone.

Research in Motion named one of its chief operating officers as the new CEO.