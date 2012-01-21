© 2021
South Carolina Primary: Join Us For Live Updates

By Mark Memmott
Published January 21, 2012 at 4:00 PM EST
A polling station in Columbia, S.C., earlier today (Jan. 21, 2012).
The third major contest of the 2012 Republican presidential campaign is being held today in South Carolina and as we did during the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary, we'll be helping out the NPR elections team by live blogging as the news comes in.

Polls are scheduled to close in the state at 7 p.m. ET. Starting around 6 p.m. ET, you should be able to follow our latest updates right on the NPR.org homefront. They'll flow in automatically. Or, go here to see all our posts.

NPR will also be broadcasting, and streaming, special coverage of the results from South Carolina, starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
