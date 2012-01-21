© 2021
On Primary Day In South Carolina, Even Weddings Get Political

By Padmananda Rama
Published January 21, 2012 at 6:23 PM EST
A wedding party stops by GOP Presidential candidate Rick Santorum's headquarters in Charleston, South Carolina on the state's primary day, January 21.
There are water fountains, park benches, churches and expensive restaurants and then there are presidential candidates' headquarters, now making the list of places to take wedding photos.

Especially if you're a part of this wedding party getting hitched on primary day in South Carolina.

NPR's Don Gonyea tweeted this photo of the bride and her bridesmaids while preparing to cover the results of Saturday's first-in-the-South vote.

The wedding couple are holding their service in a chapel next door to Santorum's headquarters, which is on the campus of Citadel in Charleston. In a state currently in the spotlight of the GOP presidential primary race, even they couldn't resist adding a political backdrop to their wedding day album.

You can follow Don Gonyea as he reports from South Carolina @DonGonyea and the rest of NPR's political team @nprpolitics.

