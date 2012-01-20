Audubon's Bird Book Won't Sell For Chicken Feed

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

MONTAGNE: That is the call of an American Goldfinch, one of hundreds of birds illustrated for Audubon's great work, "The Birds of America." That four-volume set was sold today for $7.9 million at Christie's Auction House in New York City. Christie's wouldn't name the buyer, saying only that it was a private American collector who bid by phone. The giant pages are filled with life-size images of Carolina parakeets, Great Blue Herons and other bird species. Only 120 complete sets are believed to exist. The last one sold for more than $11 million.

